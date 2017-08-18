Spanish police have confirmed that 2 policemen were wounded when they were rammed by a driver in a separate attack which occurred near Barcelona concurrently with the main attack in Las Ramblas
|
22:41
Reported
News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Spain police:2 policeman wounded in 2nd ramming attack
Spanish police have confirmed that 2 policemen were wounded when they were rammed by a driver in a separate attack which occurred near Barcelona concurrently with the main attack in Las Ramblas
Last Briefs