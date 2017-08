The Israeli embassy in Spain has submitted the following information:

1) There are 13 people dead and 50 injured in the ramming attack

2) One terrorist has been arreste, another was killed in a firefight, there is a search for a third terrorist.

3) Two vans were involved in the attack

4) No Israelis are reported injured

5) 16 Israelis are out of contact with embassy

6) The embassy is transferring the prime minister's announcements to the Spanish authorities.