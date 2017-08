Barcelona rabbi Meir Bar-Hen told Arutz Sheva that there were no specific warnings before the attack Thursday evening.

However he said that the community had been told recently not to go to crowded places as there was some sort of warning.

Bar-Hen said that the attack was aimed at tourists and not specifically at Jews.

The community center in Barcelona was closed for the next 24 hours for security reasons and the rabbi said he did not know what the community would do for Shabbat.