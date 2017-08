21:57 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Netanyahu: Civilized world must fight terror together Prime Minister Netanyahu responded Thursday to the deadly attack in Barcelona. Netanyahu said that "Israel condemns the terror attack in Barcelona. In the name of the people of Israel I send condolences to the families of those killed and recovery wishes to the wounded. This evening we saw that terror hits everywhere and the civilian world must fight it together in order to defeat it." ► ◄ Last Briefs