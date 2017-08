21:46 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Ehud Barak: Terror will be defeated when world unites Former prime minister Ehud Barak referred to the murderous attack in Barcelona, "Victims on the familiar and beloved flagstones of Las Ramblas. The dastardly murderers do not know any borders. Terror will be defeated when the world will hold hands and overcome it."

