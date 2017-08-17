21:31 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 US president: 'Be tough and strong, we love you' US president Donald Trump referred Thursday to the Barcelona ramming attack. Trump tweeted that "The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!” ► ◄ Last Briefs