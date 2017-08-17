There are initial reports of another ramming attack in Barcelona. Reports say that a car sped towards three policemen standing at a checkpoint a kilometer away from the site of the attack in central Barcelona.
|
21:15
Reported
News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Suspected second ramming attack in Barcelona
There are initial reports of another ramming attack in Barcelona. Reports say that a car sped towards three policemen standing at a checkpoint a kilometer away from the site of the attack in central Barcelona.
Last Briefs