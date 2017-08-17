Bennett speaks with head of Spanish Jewish community

Education Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with the head of the Jewish community in Spain, David Hashuel, who updated him on the community's situation.

Bennett said that "I offered him any help required and we agreed to stay in touch. At these times it's important to understand that Islamic terror seeks to harm the values of liberty and democracy all over, in Barcelona, London,Paris and Jerusalem. It is incumbent on Western countries to stand strong against terror and to defeat it whereever it may be."



