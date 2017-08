20:52 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Foreign Ministry:30 Israelis 'out of contact' The Foreign Ministry announced that there are 30 Israelis in Barcelona termed "out of contact." The situation room is trying to make contact with these Israelis.

