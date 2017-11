The police legal advisor, brigadier-general(police) Eilat Elyashar sent a letter Thursday to the heads of the weekly demonstrations against the Attorney-General in Petah Tikva.

Elyashar wrote that "Israeli police will not authorize demonstrations at the Ganim mall due to a change in the circumstances of the demonstrations and their size. If you wish to conduct demonstrations elsewhere you must submit a request for a permit at the nearby police station and it will be assessed individually."