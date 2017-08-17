18:53 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Jeep overturns in Hadera- youth moderately injured A jeep overturned in open areas south of Hadera near the coastal road. An 18-year-old youth was moderately injured in the incident. MDA paramedics treated him and transferred him to the Hillel Yaffe hospital nearby. ► ◄ Last Briefs