18:53
News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Jeep overturns in Hadera- youth moderately injured
A jeep overturned in open areas south of Hadera near the coastal road.
An 18-year-old youth was moderately injured in the incident. MDA paramedics treated him and transferred him to the Hillel Yaffe hospital nearby.
