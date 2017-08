18:04 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 40 killed in Congo mudslide 40 people were killed in a mudslide in Eastern Congo. Earthquakes and volcanic activity have caused a number of mudslides in the region in the past few years.

