Closure order for Shaarei Ha'ir functions hall

The Business Development department of the Jerusalem Municipality, in conjunction with the Fire Authority, submitted a closure order to the Shaarei Ha'ir functions hall in Jerusalem.

The closure order comes in the wake of a fire which broke out at the hall during August. The authorities checked the hall and discovered that the fire detectors at the hall were disconnected and had not been fixed and that the relevant permits had not been submitted.

The court decided that the place was a public safety hazard and issued the closure order.