News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Police provocation in Bat Ayin?
Buses driven by Arabs entered the community of Bat Ayin in an apparent police provocation.
During a police ambush related to the entry of Arabs, two youths were arrested and later released to house arrest.
