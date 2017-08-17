A resident of the Shuafat neighborhood in Northern Jerusalem contacted police nearby and said she had seen a youth ascending to a bus with a knife hidden on him. The youth was arrested for questioning.
|
17:04
Reported
News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Shuafat resident exposes youth with hidden knife
A resident of the Shuafat neighborhood in Northern Jerusalem contacted police nearby and said she had seen a youth ascending to a bus with a knife hidden on him. The youth was arrested for questioning.
Last Briefs