Television broadcaster Asi Azar attacked Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett, claiming that he is acting intensively against a law which would allow LGBT couples to adopt children.

Bennett dismissed criticism by Tzomet president Rabbi Yisrael Rosen of his employing a lesbian spokeswoman, stating that he would not discriminate against anyone due to his proclivity, gender or skin color, but Azar responded cynically that "they can work for him, but they can't get equal rights."