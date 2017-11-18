From Friday and for the next nine days the Herzliya train station will be closed for upgrading infrastructure.
Du to the work there will be significant changes in the train routes travelling north and south through Herzliya.
News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Rail work to cause disruptions on Herzliya line
