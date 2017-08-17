Defense Minister advisor:Don't be taken in by cliches

The Defense Minister's attache for development of communities, Kobi Eliraz, criticized residents of Sde Boaz, an outpost near Neve Daniel and Machpela house residents for their criticism of the minister's motivation.

Eliraz claimed that the Defense Minister was making great efforts to regulate outposts,but that Sde Boaz placed four illegal buildings on land whose status has not yet been legally determined and they were asked to leave until the land's status can be determined.

The Machpela house has been authorized by the Defense Ministry but not by the Justice Ministry which has not yet been registered. However the registration committee was asked by the Defense Ministry to expedite investigation of the house's sale but this would be in return for the residents leaving the house during the investigation.

Eliraz added " I would advise residents of Sde Boaz and Machpela house not to be taken in by all kinds of cliches and officials trying to drag them into places which will harm efforts by the minister to help them."