Smotrich: 'Dangerous intervention of Supreme Court'

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) responded to a restraining order issued by the Supreme Court against the Regulation Law and said that this was a "dangerous intervention of the Supreme Court in Knesset legislation."

"Time after time the judicial authority tramples other authorities with its rulings and this behavior must stop. As one who usually warns about the erosion of the Jewish character of the state, today I am concerned about the future of the democratic character of the state."

Smotrich added that the "foregone conclusion" around the Regulation Law endangers Israel's democracy. "The fact that the Attorney-General scandalously stands against the government he is supposed to represent has an inappropriate influence on the court and his demand for a restraining order is no less than a trampling of the separation of powers. I will promote my own law in the next session to curtail the unruliness of the Attorney-General and to ensure that laws will not be overturned by the courts.