India:10-year-old raped, denied abortion, delivers baby

A 10-year-old Indian girl who was denied the right to undergo an abortion, gave birth to a baby girl, according to a news report Thursday from India. The baby was born by Caesarian section and both mother and child are well.

The girl claimed that she had been repeatedly raped by her uncle and requested an abortion at a late stage of her pregnancy, but Indian law only allows abortions until the 20th week of pregnancy. Her parents had not told her about the pregnancy and told her instead that she needed an operation because of a stone in her stomach.