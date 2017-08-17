Three construction workers met their deaths on Thursday in accidents at sites in Rosh Ha'ayin, the Hof Hasharon Interchange and Nahariya.
The deaths bring to 21 the number of workers killed at building sites since the start of 2017.
Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
2017 building-site death toll rises to 21
