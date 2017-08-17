The Ministry of Health has removed its warning against bathing at the Amnon beach in the northern part of Lake Kinneret/the Sea of Galilee.
The warning was removed following acceptable results in testing of water quality.
News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
OK to bathe at Amnon beach in northern Kinneret
