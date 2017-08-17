15:01
News Briefs

  Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17

OK to bathe at Amnon beach in northern Kinneret

The Ministry of Health has removed its warning against bathing at the Amnon beach in the northern part of Lake Kinneret/the Sea of Galilee.

The warning was removed following acceptable results in testing of water quality.

