A 25-year-old worker has died from injuries suffered in the collapse of a scaffold at a construction site on Silber Street in Nahariya.
A 29-year-old worker was seriously injured and a third was slightly injured. They were evacuated to hospital.
News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Dead and injured in Nahariya construction-site collapse
