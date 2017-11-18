14:37
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17

Charges due in Shiloach firebombing

A statement of intent to prosecute will be filed today against a resident of the the contested Shiloach (Silwan) neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem suspected of recently carrying out a planned ambush and throwing a Molotov cocktail at a security vehicle which was burned down.

Two security guards in the vehicle managed to escape unharmed. One of the three suspects threw a flammable material at the front of the vehicle (hood and windshield) and the firebomb was thrown immediately thereafter, causing the vehicle to go up in flame within seconds.

Other archived news briefs:Aug 17, 02:37 PM, 8/17/2017