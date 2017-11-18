Charges due in Shiloach firebombing

A statement of intent to prosecute will be filed today against a resident of the the contested Shiloach (Silwan) neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem suspected of recently carrying out a planned ambush and throwing a Molotov cocktail at a security vehicle which was burned down.

Two security guards in the vehicle managed to escape unharmed. One of the three suspects threw a flammable material at the front of the vehicle (hood and windshield) and the firebomb was thrown immediately thereafter, causing the vehicle to go up in flame within seconds.