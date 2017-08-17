Trump denies moral equivalency on Charlottesville

United States President Donald Trump lashed out at a number of sources on Thursday regarding his reaction to the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Referring to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and the woman killed during the violence, Trump said, "Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists.........and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember!

