A 39-year-old lifeguard has drowned at Hof Hakelavim (Dogs Beach) in Tel Aviv.
He had suffered a head injury. Emergency medical technicians tried to revive him but were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.
|
13:40
Reported
News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Lifeguard dies at Hof Hakelavim
A 39-year-old lifeguard has drowned at Hof Hakelavim (Dogs Beach) in Tel Aviv.
He had suffered a head injury. Emergency medical technicians tried to revive him but were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.
Other archived news briefs:Aug 17, 01:40 PM, 8/17/2017