13:40 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Lifeguard dies at Hof Hakelavim A 39-year-old lifeguard has drowned at Hof Hakelavim (Dogs Beach) in Tel Aviv. He had suffered a head injury. Emergency medical technicians tried to revive him but were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 17, 01:40 PM, 8/17/2017