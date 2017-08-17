13:24 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Report: Lifeguard walkout prompts talks Talks have begun to resolve the lifeguard crisis in Tel Aviv after 14 lifeguards left the city's beaches on Wednesday without prior warning, according to Channel 10 Television. The walkout led the Tel Aviv municipality to announce the closure of four beaches on Thursday. Some have already been reopened for bathing.



According to the law, three lifeguards are required on every beach. In Tel Aviv there are four per beach but the striking lifeguards claim that this number is insufficient. The talks may reach a conclusion in the next few days, possibly as early as tomorrow. ► ◄ Last Briefs