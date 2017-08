12:56 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Action to be taken against illegal Samarian landfill Director-General Yisrael Danziger of the Ministry of the Environment has announced he will enlist the Defense Ministry to work with the ministry "to stop the phenomenon of illegal burial and incineration of electronic and agricultural waste, which cause severe air pollution damage." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs