Ammonia tankers approved for Ashdod and Haifa

At the end of a stormy meeting between representatives of the Haifa municipality and representatives of government ministries in the office of Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen, it was decided that isotanks would be stored at the port of Ashdod as part of a solution to keep Israel Chemicals alive following the closing of a giant ammonia tank in Haifa, scheduled for September 18th, according to Channel 10 Television.

The Ashdod isotanks would service the company's fertilizer plant in the Negev. Ammonia will be transported to the company's plant in the north by tankers to be placed on a ship on the Haifa shore. The significance of the decision is that the Haifa municipality will not be able to intervene in the licenses.