12:13 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Prof. Hillel Weiss acquitted of incitement and threats Professor Hillel Weiss, who was charged with incitement and threats, following harsh statements he made about a decade ago about former Hebron Brigade commander, Yehuda Fuchs, has been acquitted in court due to doubt about these offenses.