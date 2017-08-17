12:13
  Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17

Prof. Hillel Weiss acquitted of incitement and threats

Professor Hillel Weiss, who was charged with incitement and threats, following harsh statements he made about a decade ago about former Hebron Brigade commander, Yehuda Fuchs, has been acquitted in court due to doubt about these offenses.

