11:58 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Mistakes people make when receiving an inheritance Read more Receiving an inheritance isn't as easy as it sounds, especially if you don't want to pay more in taxes than you're legally required to. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 17, 11:58 AM, 8/17/2017