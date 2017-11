10:55 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Man killed by tractor at Sharon region building site A 50-year-old man was hit by a tractor at a construction site at the Sharon Beach interchange. Magen David Adom paramedics were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 17, 10:55 AM, 8/17/2017