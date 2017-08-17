Bennett on Rosen resignation: I don't discriminate

Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party responded on Thursday to the announcement of the resignation of Rabbi Yisrael Rosen from the party's presidium because of the party's lesbian spokesperson by saying, "Anyone who thinks that I have to discriminate against a person because of his sexual orientation, gender or color will meet with total refusal from me."

Paraphrasing Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers) 3:14, Bennett wrote on Twitter, "Beloved is the person, every person, made in the image [of G-d]."