10:22 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Detention of Halamish terrorist extended 8 days A military court has extended by eight days the detention of the terrorist who committed the stabbing attack in Halamish, in which three members of the Salomon family were murdered, according to Yediot Ahronot. Indictments are expected next week. ► ◄ Last Briefs