10:14 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Supreme Court freezes Regulation Law The Supreme Court has issued an injunction against implementation of a law intended to authorize Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria that are currently not authorized, pending a decision in a petition against the law. Justice Neal Hendel attacked the decision. ► ◄ Last Briefs