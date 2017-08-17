Likud court petitioned to remove the 'new Likudniks'

A petition was filed this morning in the Likud Supreme Court, seeking to immediately end the party membership of eight Likud members, most of them active in the "New Likudniks" group, including two of the group's leaders, Lior Meiri and Yaron Ben-Nun, according to Maariv.

The petition was prompted by their participation in demonstrations outside the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in Petah Tikva over his lack of speed in expediting investigations involving Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.