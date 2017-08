09:57 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 1,500 Rabbis join Orthodox anti-BDS Effort Well over 1,500 Orthodox rabbis from across the United States, hailing from a cross section of communities, have joined the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce’s call to support the Israeli government’s effort to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which promotes a boycott of Israel and related individuals and businesses around the world. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs