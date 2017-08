09:15 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Rosh Ha'ayin: Worker dies in fall from high place A 40-year-old worker fell from a high place at a construction site in Rosh Ha'ayin on Thursday morning. Magen David Adom emergency teams were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs