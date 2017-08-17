2 Mikvehs of the Great Synagogue of Vilna are revealed

The Israel Antiquities Authority has announced that a team of Israeli, Lithuanian and American archaeologists recently unearthed the remains of two ritual baths that were used by congregants at the Great Synagogue in Vilna, today the capital of Lithuania. This synagogue, which was at heart of the Vilna's large Jewish community for hundreds of years, was completely destroyed in the Holocaust, but evidence of underground spaces discovered in a study carried out last year led to the excavation of the site and the exposure of the ritual baths.

In the words of the researchers, "These discoveries add a new dimension to the understanding of the daily lives of the Jews of Vilna, and will certainly provide a new focus for understanding the lost cultural heritage of the Jewish community of Vilna, the 'Jerusalem of Lithuania'."