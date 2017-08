08:34 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Beitar Illit: Worker electrocuted A 33-year-old Arab worker has been electrocuted in the Judean city of Beitar Illit. He was evacuated in serious condition to Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem. ► ◄ Last Briefs