The Palestinian Authority has received messages from sources in Washington who say Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, and and advisor will bring a pledge or guarantee from the president to a meeting with Chairman Mahmoud Abbas when they arrive at the end of the month, according to Yisrael Hayom.

A senior official in Ramallah said that the PA still does not know what the guarantees are, but believes they are confidence-building measures.