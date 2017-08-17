07:54 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Security forces destroy home of Hadas Malka murderer Security forces have destroyed the home of a terrorist who murdered Border Guard Hadas Malka last June. The home was ordered sealed last week, at the time the homes of two other terrorists were destroyed.



Loading....



► ◄ Last Briefs