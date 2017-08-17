Security forces have destroyed the home of a terrorist who murdered Border Guard Hadas Malka last June.
The home was ordered sealed last week, at the time the homes of two other terrorists were destroyed.
News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Security forces destroy home of Hadas Malka murderer
