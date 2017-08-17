Israel to present UN chief new info on Iran, Hezbollah

Israel will present Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations with new intelligence and information on the activities of Iran and Hezbollah in the region, according to Yisrael Hayom.

Guterres is expected to land in Israel in about 10 days for his first visit since assuming office. During the visit, he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. He is scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah and got to Gaza for a first-hand look at the activities of UN organizations in the Hamas-ruled area.