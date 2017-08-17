London the new leading summer destination for Israelis

London has overtaken Amsterdam and Berlin as the leading summertime destination for Israelis, according to Channel 2 Television.

Citing flight-reservation websites, including the price-comparison site Smartair, the station said Bucharest, Amsterdam, the Greek Islands and Budapest were next in line. The reason for the turnaround is the fact that Budapest-based Wizz Air has begun operating low-cost flights to the British capital at prices that are 50% lower than in the summer of 2016. Destinations in Eastern Europe have also become very popular for Israeli travelers because of the attractive prices offered by low-cost companies.