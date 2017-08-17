Booking.com drops Swiss hotel over anti-Semitic signs

Online hotel reservation service Booking.com has dropped from its website a Swiss establishment whose management put up signs singling out Jews and urging them to shower before entering the swimming pool, JTA reported on Wednesday.

A Booking.com representative told Shimon Samuels, the Paris-based director of international affairs for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, that it has dropped Paradise Apartments in Arosa, some 80 miles southeast of Zurich, from the service because of the signs its management put up during the weekend.