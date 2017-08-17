04:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17

Canada: Anti-Semitic graffiti found in Winnipeg

Anti-Semitic graffiti was found at multiple spots around the Canadian city of Winnipeg on Wednesday, Global News reports.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman condemned the incident and called on locals to denounce acts of hate.

