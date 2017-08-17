Anti-Semitic graffiti was found at multiple spots around the Canadian city of Winnipeg on Wednesday, Global News reports.
News BriefsAv 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Canada: Anti-Semitic graffiti found in Winnipeg
Anti-Semitic graffiti was found at multiple spots around the Canadian city of Winnipeg on Wednesday, Global News reports.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman condemned the incident and called on locals to denounce acts of hate.
