03:46 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Holon: Teen suffers serious injuries in fall from fence A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries on Wednesday night after falling from a fence in Holon. He was evacuated by paramedics to the Wolfson Hospital.