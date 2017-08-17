No change in U.S. Jewish donations to Israeli charities

Two months after the public row between the Israeli Government and American Jewish organizations over prayer arrangements at the Western Wall and the issue of conversions, Israeli charities and non-profits are seeing no effect on donations from American Jewry, popular Israeli online donations platform Jgive.com said on Wednesday.

With the annual Jewish high holiday season kicking off in a month, Israeli charities and non-profits are preparing their appeals for what is traditionally the most productive period of the year for contributions, noted Jgive.