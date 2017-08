The Queens Museum has reversed its decision to renege on an earlier agreement for Israel’s Mission to the United Nations to hold an event celebrating 70 years to the UN resolution which called for the establishment of the Jewish state, the Israeli Mission said on Wednesday.

This decision followed strong protests by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and the pro-Israel community in New York. The structure, which today houses the Museum, served as UN headquarters from 1946 to1950.