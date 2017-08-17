01:14
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17

Hamas leader threatens to 'pummel' Israel

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s leader in Gaza, on Wednesday threatened to “pummel” Israel if necessary.

"Hamas is not seeking a confrontation, but if such a confrontation should arise, Hamas will pummel Israel," said Sinwar, according to Yediot Aharonot.

Last Briefs