01:14 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17 Hamas leader threatens to 'pummel' Israel Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's leader in Gaza, on Wednesday threatened to "pummel" Israel if necessary. "Hamas is not seeking a confrontation, but if such a confrontation should arise, Hamas will pummel Israel," said Sinwar, according to Yediot Aharonot.